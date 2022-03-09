IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,213 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,700,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,984,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,307 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,185,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 846,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,414,000 after purchasing an additional 667,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

NYSE EPD opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.85. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.57%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,600. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.