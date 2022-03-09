IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 2,457 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 196.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RPG. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $166.72 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $154.95 and a 1 year high of $223.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.60.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

