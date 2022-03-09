State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 57,518 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 411.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 57,518 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 4.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 8.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 5.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $65.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $67.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.86.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Fuel Gas news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $616,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $441,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,042. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFG shares. StockNews.com lowered National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.