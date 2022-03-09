Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,532,000 after purchasing an additional 649,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,404,000 after acquiring an additional 366,237 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,826,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,837,000 after acquiring an additional 72,709 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Hasbro by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,139,000 after acquiring an additional 628,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,184,000 after acquiring an additional 79,982 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on HAS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

HAS opened at $88.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.33. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.97 and a 1-year high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

