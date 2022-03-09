Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total transaction of $7,005,365.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.20, for a total value of $220,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,487,818 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FICO opened at $468.91 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $342.89 and a 1-year high of $553.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The business had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FICO. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $556.71.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

