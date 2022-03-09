Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBF shares. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

