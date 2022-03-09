UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 17,328 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 741,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,328 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $20,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its position in Magnite by 7.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Magnite by 1.4% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 55,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Magnite by 20.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Magnite by 10.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Magnite by 7.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.87 and a beta of 2.25.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Magnite had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $68,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGNI. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

