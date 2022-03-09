GeoCoin (GEO) Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. One GeoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $417,567.41 and $471.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,954.88 or 1.00027297 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00071628 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.56 or 0.00256445 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00021869 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00013383 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001262 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (GEO) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

