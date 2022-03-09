State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.13 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,745 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 320.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 377.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.34. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Profile (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

