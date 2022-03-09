Stonnington Group LLC Invests $40,000 in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 55,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. AlphaValue raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of LYG opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.39. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

