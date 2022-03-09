State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 7,055 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,055 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

