National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Position Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,889,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,599,000 after acquiring an additional 447,035 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 232,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,400,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NNN opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 140.40%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NNN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

