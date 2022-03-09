Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Gap Up to $3.77

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.77, but opened at $4.00. Tellurian shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 203,963 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tellurian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.93.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, Director Claire Harvey purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Tellurian by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,400,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 489,875 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,691,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 331,575 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth $8,464,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 14,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

