CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Down to $18.59

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.59, but opened at $17.85. CI&T shares last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 210 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on CI&T in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CI&T during the 4th quarter worth about $1,491,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in CI&T during the 4th quarter worth about $535,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CI&T during the 4th quarter worth about $17,219,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CI&T during the 4th quarter worth about $2,067,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CI&T during the 4th quarter worth about $5,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

About CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

