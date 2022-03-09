Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Shares Gap Down to $14.22

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.22, but opened at $13.17. Rocket Companies shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 47,166 shares traded.

RKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.32.

The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gainplan LLC grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 62,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 35.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

