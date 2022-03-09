Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Shares Gap Down to $14.22

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.22, but opened at $13.17. Rocket Companies shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 47,166 shares traded.
RKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.32.
The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gainplan LLC grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 62,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 35.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
