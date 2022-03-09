DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Shares Gap Down to $16.19

DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.19, but opened at $15.48. DICE Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 1,403 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 26.79 and a current ratio of 26.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,648,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $695,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE)

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

