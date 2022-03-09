Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

EARN opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $122.88 million, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.31.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.63%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 375.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EARN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 596.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 35,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. 35.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EARN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.