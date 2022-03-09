PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.46

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.46 and last traded at $72.36, with a volume of 10541 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PDCE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.90 and its 200 day moving average is $52.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,979 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,182 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 75,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,257,000 after acquiring an additional 35,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,593,000.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

