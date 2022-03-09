ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.00.

Shares of SWAV opened at $161.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -537.43 and a beta of 1.28. ShockWave Medical has a twelve month low of $94.00 and a twelve month high of $249.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.85 and a 200-day moving average of $188.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $690,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total value of $455,571.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,438 shares of company stock valued at $8,275,901 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,716,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,441,000 after acquiring an additional 142,368 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 116.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,310,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,897,000 after acquiring an additional 704,446 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,314,000. State Street Corp grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,076,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 689,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,987,000 after acquiring an additional 88,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

