ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.00.
Shares of SWAV opened at $161.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -537.43 and a beta of 1.28. ShockWave Medical has a twelve month low of $94.00 and a twelve month high of $249.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.85 and a 200-day moving average of $188.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $690,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total value of $455,571.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,438 shares of company stock valued at $8,275,901 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,716,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,441,000 after acquiring an additional 142,368 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 116.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,310,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,897,000 after acquiring an additional 704,446 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,314,000. State Street Corp grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,076,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 689,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,987,000 after acquiring an additional 88,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.
ShockWave Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.
