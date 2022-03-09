MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MGEE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

MGEE stock opened at $75.87 on Monday. MGE Energy has a one year low of $64.49 and a one year high of $82.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.81 and a 200-day moving average of $76.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

In other news, Director James L. Possin purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James G. Berbee purchased 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $79,875.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 22,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,234,000 after purchasing an additional 132,622 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 817,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

