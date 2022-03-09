Orient Walt (HTDF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $762,856.99

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. During the last week, Orient Walt has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Orient Walt has a market capitalization of $762,856.99 and $34,152.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orient Walt coin can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00042344 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,755.40 or 0.06512745 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,194.63 or 0.99732433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00041934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00044458 BTC.

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks?Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

