Stantec (NYSE:STN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.342-$2.419 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion.

STN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stantec from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.62.

STN opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. Stantec has a 12 month low of $40.99 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1415 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Stantec by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at about $855,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

