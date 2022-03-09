Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.58), Fidelity Earnings reports. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%.
Shares of NYSE BNED opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $202.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $12.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.17.
In other news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Levenick acquired 20,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 67,600 shares of company stock worth $463,375. Insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.
Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile (Get Rating)
Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.
