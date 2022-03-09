Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.58), Fidelity Earnings reports. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%.

Shares of NYSE BNED opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $202.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $12.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.17.

In other news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Levenick acquired 20,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 67,600 shares of company stock worth $463,375. Insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

