Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGK. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $88,000.

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $208.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.27. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $199.44 and a 1-year high of $266.44.

