iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYW. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $846,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 997.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 30,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,984 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $92.75 on Wednesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $84.12 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.80 and a 200 day moving average of $107.50.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

