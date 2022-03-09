Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,416 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,489 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

FCX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.87.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

