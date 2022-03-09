West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 250,453 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth approximately $55,774,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $534,963,000 after purchasing an additional 154,534 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 515,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,701,000 after buying an additional 153,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1,562.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,681,000 after acquiring an additional 70,136 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of WST opened at $358.65 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.42 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $393.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

