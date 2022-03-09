Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 18.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Snap-on by 127.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Snap-on by 109,566.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 7.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,733,000 after acquiring an additional 53,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 10.9% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.40.

Shares of SNA opened at $206.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.43. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

