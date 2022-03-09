Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

NYSE:WEC opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.92 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.55.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

