FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,708 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.2% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE:FDX opened at $203.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.54. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $199.03 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.48.

FedEx Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.