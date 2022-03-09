Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IREN. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. started coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

IREN stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. Iris Energy has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IREN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,309,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,194,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,456,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,602,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,234,000. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

