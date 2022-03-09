Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on GNGBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Getinge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Pareto Securities raised Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Getinge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.16.
Shares of OTCMKTS GNGBY opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. Getinge has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $48.89. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.38.
Getinge Company Profile (Get Rating)
Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.
