Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SIEGY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $64.33 on Wednesday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $89.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.79 and a 200 day moving average of $82.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

