Benchmark Lowers Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Price Target to $5.00

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Benchmark from $16.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 96.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ OTRK opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98. Ontrak has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ontrak by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ontrak by 89.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

