Stonnington Group LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 511,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,723,000 after acquiring an additional 141,205 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,582,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $932,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Shares of SCCO opened at $74.83 on Wednesday. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.61 and a 200-day moving average of $62.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.42.

Southern Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.