Stonnington Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,505 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $152.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $142.14 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

