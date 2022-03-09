ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,758 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,951,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,420,000 after acquiring an additional 22,727 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 167.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,526,000 after acquiring an additional 771,450 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,109,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 262,806 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,020,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,947,000 after purchasing an additional 30,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 192,602 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average is $20.75. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 0.54.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600 over the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.