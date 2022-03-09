DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HST. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,839 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 272.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,644,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,568 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,145,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 162.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,248,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,533,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,236 shares during the last quarter.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -580.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.82 and a quick ratio of 10.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $19.75.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.05.

About Host Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.