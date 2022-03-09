DNB Asset Management AS Sells 683 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Bunge by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,308,743,000 after buying an additional 2,549,449 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bunge by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,446,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,244,000 after buying an additional 71,374 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,591,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,428,000 after purchasing an additional 288,434 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,397,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,669,000 after purchasing an additional 492,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,190,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,847,000 after purchasing an additional 406,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Bunge stock opened at $106.31 on Wednesday. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $112.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 15.34%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $19,864,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,061,050 shares of company stock worth $110,113,573 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

