DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 2,159 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 45.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.54 and a fifty-two week high of $70.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.81%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

