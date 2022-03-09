Balyasny Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88,197 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DD opened at $68.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.00 and a 200-day moving average of $75.91. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

