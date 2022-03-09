Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,233 Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Itron by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Itron by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,791,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $210,450,000 after purchasing an additional 179,061 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Itron by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 213,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,160,000 after purchasing an additional 47,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Itron by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 30,833 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $30,213.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $86,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,633 shares of company stock valued at $738,031. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens dropped their target price on Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.92.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.28. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $103.54.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.74 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

