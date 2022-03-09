Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Trading Up 13.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) traded up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after TD Securities upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating. TD Securities now has a C$3.75 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$2.50. Ensign Energy Services traded as high as C$3.03 and last traded at C$3.03. 659,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 650,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.67.

ESI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$2.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.31.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total transaction of C$33,635.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,423.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.95. The company has a market cap of C$479.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

