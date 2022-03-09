Comerica Bank Decreases Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,602 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Teradata were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Teradata by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Teradata by 341.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Teradata in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 14.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 19,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $961,106.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,157 shares of company stock worth $4,538,665 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price target on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.58 million. Teradata had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 40.90%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Profile (Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.