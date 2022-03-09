Comerica Bank Raises Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,605 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,110,000 after purchasing an additional 92,038 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKFN opened at $77.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.77 and its 200 day moving average is $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $85.71.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 40.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LKFN shares. StockNews.com cut Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $117,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 24,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $1,952,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,846 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,052 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

