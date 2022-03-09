Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $340,000 Investment in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,255,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,463,000 after buying an additional 143,983 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,996,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,729,000 after purchasing an additional 18,208 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,644,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,162,000 after purchasing an additional 50,160 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,106,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,866,000 after purchasing an additional 66,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 48,813.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,174 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPBI. Stephens cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $34.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average of $40.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.56 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.31 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

