Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Market Perform”

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ATLKY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 675 to SEK 568 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 465 to SEK 486 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Pareto Securities raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 640 to SEK 675 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Copco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $71.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.72 and its 200-day moving average is $62.93.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

