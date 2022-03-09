Piper Sandler Trims Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Target Price to $106.00

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HLI. Citigroup upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

HLI stock opened at $94.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.43 and a 200 day moving average of $103.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The company had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $109,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Houlihan Lokey (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.