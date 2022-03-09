TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Lifted to “Buy” at Daiwa Capital Markets

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
TAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.26.
NYSE TAL opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $78.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.23.
TAL Education Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
