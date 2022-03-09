TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Lifted to “Buy” at Daiwa Capital Markets

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.26.

NYSE TAL opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $78.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 367.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

