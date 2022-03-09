Boeing (NYSE:BA) Coverage Initiated at Langenberg & Company

Langenberg & Company began coverage on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.05.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing stock opened at $173.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38, a PEG ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.35 and its 200 day moving average is $210.85. Boeing has a 52-week low of $167.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($15.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.